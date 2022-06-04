Harry and Meghan won't be among royals attending star-studded Jubilee concert

The royals will be out in full force at Saturday night's star-studded concert outside of Buckingham Palace - but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing.

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on the third night of the Jubilee celebrations.

Among the royal attendees attending the live concert will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Mall was full of concert-goers ready for the Party at the Palace show. Credit: PA

But Harry and Meghan, whose daughter Lilibet is celebrating her first birthday, will not be among those in the royal box.

A spokesperson for the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, said they were spending the day privately.

On Friday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago.

Harry and Meghan arrived at St Paul's Cathedral to cheers on Friday

Play Brightcove video

They joined scores of family members at the special Jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, but sat far across the aisle from Charles, William and Kate.

They also missed a Guildhall reception for the royals afterwards.

Others expected to be out in force to watch acts including Diana Ross and Alicia Keys are the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Listen to the latest royal news on our podcast, The Royal Rota

Anne’s son Peter Phillips is expected to be joined by his children Savannah and Isla, while Zara and Mike Tindall, who spent the day at the Epsom Derby with Anne and Sir Tim, will also be there.

The Queen’s cousins – the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent – with the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Michael of Kent – and Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her family are due to attend, along with a number of other extended family members.