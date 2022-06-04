In pictures: Stars pay tribute to Queen in Platinum Jubilee concert spectacular

A galaxy of stars including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli have marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a spectacular concert at Buckingham Palace in London.

With senior royals including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George joining thousands of other spectators, the show was kicked off in spectacular fashion with Queen + Adam Lambert.

Global stars such as Alicia Keys and Nile Rodgers joined home-grown acts including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Craig David as part of the UK’s four-day celebrations, honouring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

