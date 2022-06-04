Rail passengers are being told not to travel by train amid warnings of significant disruption to services over the bank holiday weekend because of striking workers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the TransPennine Express (TPE) have walked out in a long-running dispute over pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.

TPE urged people not to travel on Saturday or Sunday, saying it will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

People heading to events - including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend - were urged to seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport."

The union said the company was refusing the conductors’ request to increase pay for staff coming in on their days off, and Sundays, and had offered more money to drivers.

Train cleaners were also striking over pay as the cost of living continues to soar.

TransPennine Express has warned passengers not to travel by train this Bank Holiday weekend as there will be severe disruption to services. Credit: PA

General Secretary Mick Lynch said "the divide and rule tactics of TPE bosses are disgraceful", adding that union members "will not give in until they have a just settlement".

“Conductors, like drivers, should be well-rewarded for their work on TPE and if management behave reasonably, we can suspend the action this weekend," he said.

“What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.

“We urge TPE bosses to think again and meaningfully engage with RMT.”