The Queen kick-started her own Platinum Jubilee party with a heart-warming short film alongside a national treasure – Paddington Bear.

Her Majesty brought the house down when she was joined on the big screens - displayed on The Mall - by the famous Peruvian bear, with whom she shared a cream tea.

The 96-year-old, who is not attending the star-studded concert, revealed she shares Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

The comic sketch was shown as the grand party in the shadow of Buckingham Palace began, and the Queen and her furry guest had a novel way of introducing the first act – tapping out the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You on China teacups.

Thousands have turned out for the star-studded show. Credit: PA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who earlier made a surprise visit to Cardiff Castle with their parents for a Jubilee event, were sat in the front row of the royal box for the concert alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor paid tribute to the monarch, who did not attend the party, before they took to the stage, describing her as an “incredible woman” and hinting at the Paddington moment said she was a “very good sport”.

Thousands queued in The Mall for much of the day for the musical tribute which will see Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder take to the stage.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will also pay tribute to the Queen in front of 22,000 spectators and a television audience of millions.

The concert came at the end of a busy day that saw the royal family travel around the country joining people celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Listen to the latest entertainment news on our podcast, Unscripted

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise visit to Cardiff Castle with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to meet performers and crew staging a Jubilee concert.

In Northern Ireland, Edward pulled a pint of Guinness and served it to a customer when the Wessexes visited a 1950s pop-up diner in Bangor, Co Down and the Countess was put through her paces at a ’50s and ’60s dance demonstration.

Derby Day was missing the Queen, who has suffered a recurrence of her mobility problems, but her granddaughter Zara Phillips, who joined her family including the Princess Royal at the Epsom Racecourse, said the monarch would have watched at home in her “comfy clothes”.

Known for her quick wit and seeing the amusing side of situations, it probably did not take long to persuade the head of state to take part in the filming with Paddington.

Taylor told Sky News: “This is a wonderful occasion, to do this for this incredible woman that’s been there all of our lives.”

He added: “She’s kind of the wallpaper of our lives in the nicest way – she’s just always been there like a rock through all the miserable times, all the good times.”

And he cheekily said: “Sorry for nicking your name.”

May said: “She’s extraordinary whether you approve of her or not, you cannot but help but admire this woman, who’s done her job so incredibly well for so long, with such dignity and aplomb.”