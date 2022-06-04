The Prince of Wales has paid a touching tribute to his mother and thanked her for being "there for us these 70 years" at the spectacular Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles told the crowd of tens of thousands of the Queen's "immense regret" that she couldn't be present at the star-studded concert on Saturday night - but told the public they were the reason she "gets up every morning".

The future king spoke of his “much missed” late father the Duke of Edinburgh, calling him “My Papa” and told the Queen her "strength and stay" was joining in the celebrations "in spirit".

Charles, who began his heartfelt speech with “Your Majesty, Mummy” just as he did at the Diamond and Golden Jubilee pop concerts, told the Queen: “You have been with us in our difficult times.

“And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.”

More than 22,000 attended the star-studded concert. Credit: PA

He added: “You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years.

"You pledged to serve your whole life, you continue to deliver. That is why were here, that is what we celebrate tonight."

“On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service," he added.

His speech came shortly after his son, the Duke of Cambridge, paid tribute to his grandmother's "optimism" and praised her for her "hope" for the future of the planet, along with a nod to his father and grandfather's environmental efforts.

William used his speech to raise awareness of climate change and the Queen's efforts to protect the planet. Credit: PA.

Their speeches came after grand performances from Queen and Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Craig David, Diana Ross, and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

Charles' biggest tribute was paid to the Queen’s pledge to serve her whole life, with photos and video of the monarch over the years meeting people around the UK and around the world.

“I know what really gets my mother up in the morning is all of you – watching at home,” he told the crowd.

Charles reflected on the Queen’s every-growing family, which now stretches to 12 great-grandchildren, and on her dual role as sovereign and royal matriarch.

“Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother,” he said.

Of Philip, who died in April 2021 and had been married to the monarch for 73 years, Charles said: “Your ‘strength and stay’ is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit…

“My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people.”

Thousands stood up and sung the national anthem following Charles' speech. Credit: PA

Following his speech, thousands of people stood to sing the national anthem in unison at Party at the Palace.

Prince William used his tribute to his grandmother to raise awareness of environmental issues and echoed the Queen’s words from her speech to the Cop26 UN Climate Change summit, when she said working together in a “common cause” always gave rise to hope.

William said: “It’s my firm hope that my grandmother’s words are as true in 70 years’ time as they are tonight that as nations we come together in common cause, because then there is always room for hope.

“Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy – and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come.”

The crowds heard archive recordings of the Queen speaking about the future of the planet in 1989 during her Christmas Message: “The future of all life on earth depends on how we behave towards one another and how we treat the plants and animals that share our world with us.”

He went on to say: “While no-one’s grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century. In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs.

“And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile.”

He added the need to protect the planet had “never been more urgent”, but like the Queen “I am an optimist”.