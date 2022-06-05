Prince Charles and Camilla joined a feast at the Oval cricket ground ahead of a huge pageant to celebrate the Queen's reign, as her Platinum jubilee celebrations come to an end after four days of festivities.

The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, joined Charles at the Big Jubilee lunch, a large feast taking place at The Oval cricket ground in south London on Sunday.

They have been shown a 19ft felt cloth artwork of a street party made by artist Lucy Sparrow.

Camilla, who is wearing an emerald green embroidered coat dress, could be heard telling guests: "I love Sweet Caroline... There's been a lot of Sweet Caroline. I’ve had it coming out of my ears."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday morning. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, said he hopes “bickering” does not return after a feeling of “togetherness” across the nation over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among those to meet the prince and he sat opposite her at the lunch. “He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” she said. “We see it with neighbours, right? I’m from a company called Nextdoor, so people coming together with the best coming out. People who don’t know each other are out having fun.”

Elsewhere, in Cardiff, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tweeted pictures of Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, baking cakes in a kitchen decorated with Union Jack bunting.

On Sunday, millions will gather for patriotic street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK.

Jess Edge (right) celebrates with her sister Lucy at a Jubilee Street Party in Trafford, Manchester. Credit: PA

Some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers are involved in staging the 3km carnival procession from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

The ambitious £15 million pageant will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace from 14:30 and will include a huge array of people, including the military and key workers.

People pose for selfies on the Mall, ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Credit: PA

It will be split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle. Celebrities will travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations. Among the sights will be the Gold State Coach which will feature archival footage of the Queen broadcast at the windows, making it seem as if the monarch is in the carriage.

A peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, is to travel down The Mall led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny. Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities. Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant. It is hoped the monarch will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend and see the celebrities singing the national anthem.

The Queen, 96, who has ongoing mobility issues, pulled out of attending the Epsom Derby, on Saturday, and she was not in physical attendance for the Platinum Jubilee party either.

A map on the Jubilee website allows anyone to search for events in their local area.