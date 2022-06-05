Sense of calm shattered in Kyiv after multiple explosions hit Ukrainian capital

A barrage of Russian missiles shook parts of Kyiv early on Sunday morning in the first assault on Ukraine's capital for weeks.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missiles hit unspecified “infrastructure” targets in the Darnytski and Dniprovski districts of the city, with one person reported to be hospitalised with injuries.

Columns of black smoke could be seen above the city as emergency services tackled the aftermath of the blasts, which hit a warehouse type structure.

A resident of an apartment overlooking the area with the charred warehouse said she’d been awakened by loud explosions in the early morning.

She said the site had been targeted before but without causing such damage.

Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the the Dnipro River runs from the outskirts of the city to the river's shores, while the Dniprovskyi district in the capital's north lies along the river.

Police near the site told an Associated Press reporter that military authorities had banned the taking of images.

Soldiers also blocked off a road in a nearby area leading toward a large railway yard.

A child holds a toy train outside his family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AP

No one was reported to have died from the missile strikes, but the assault was significant as the Ukrainian capital has been largely spared in recent months as Moscow focuses assaults in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said that “airstrikes by Ka-52 helicopters were carried out in the areas of Girske and Myrna Dolyna, by Su-25 aircraft - on Ustynivka,” damaging 13 houses in Girske. Another airstrike was reported in the eastern city of Kramatorsk by its mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko.

Ukrainian emergency service personnel work outside a damaged building following shelling in Kharkiv. Credit: AP

On Sunday morning, Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russian forces of using phosphorus munitions in the Kharkiv region.

Despite these continuing Russian attacks, Ukrainian soldiers have been successful in halting enemy advances in many contested areas.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) says Ukraine has counterattacked in the key factory city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, “blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower”.

On Saturday, Luhansk's governor said Ukraine controls a significant chunk of the city after reclaiming territory they had lost - but were awaiting vital precision weapons donated by Western allies.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Sunday that Russian forces continue assault operations in Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, one of two key cities left to be captured there.

Russian troops currently control the eastern part of the city, and are said to be focusing on encircling Ukrainian forces in the area and “blocking off main logistical routes.”

Other key developments in the war in Ukraine:

France's President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Ukraine and the West should try and avoid humiliating Russia in the war drew anger from Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the US began supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, according to reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian artillery struck an early 17th century Ukrainian Orthodox monastery in the Donetsk region on Saturday

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said on Sunday morning that a Russian cruise missile flew “critically low” over a major nuclear power plant

