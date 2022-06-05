Thunderstorms and heavy rain could lash UK in ‘disappointing’ week for many

Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lash the UK during a “disappointing” week for many.

The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning in eastern parts of England lasting until 4am on Monday, with people told to expect possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts.

However as the week progresses, torrential rain, strong gales and thunderstorms could move across the country as the result of a “vigorous” low pressure system.

Torrential rain will lash the UK from Monday Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

One flood alert was in place in Tamworth, just north east of Birmingham, on Sunday evening.

It comes after the weather caused some disruption to the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, although events were able to go ahead in relatively dry conditions.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told PA: “Over the next few days the weather will be unsettled, changeable and perhaps unremarkable for the most part, a bit disappointing for the second week of June.

“Showers should hit parts of England to start the week, with the worst on Wednesday, before a more dramatic end to the week as heavy gales move in.”

He said a “heavy band of rain” will hit parts of southern England on Monday, pushing north as the day moves on, while remaining largely dry in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

From Tuesday a “wishy-washy” pattern will emerge, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy in parts.

The Met Office said an area of low pressure will hang around the UK during the week.

Mr Keates added: “From the middle of the week a new low pressure front will begin pushing from the south-west, bringing a mixture of rain and thunderstorms in Northern Ireland and northern England.

“Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week, but areas in Scotland and parts of southern England should remain dry.

“However, Scotland’s week of charming weather will begin to fizz out, as the vigorous low pressure front moves north from Thursday, with heavy gales expected in western areas.”

He said the area of low pressure will be a “glancing blow” to parts of the UK at the end of the week.