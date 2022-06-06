Boris Johnson to remain prime minister after winning confidence vote

Boris Johnson is to remain prime minister after scraping through a confidence vote aimed at ousting him.

The under-fire PM won with just 59% of the vote as a huge 148 Tory MPs said they wanted him replacing - a hugely damaging result for the PM. Just 211 Tory MPs supported him out of 359 who cast their ballots.

Under Conservative Party rules Mr Johnson is exempt from another leadership challenge in the form of a confidence vote for another year, however the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories is able to change those rules at any time.

In any case, the fact Mr Johnson faced a confidence vote at all is a huge blow for the once-hugely popular prime minister and it's possible he may never recover.

Mr Johnson won a lower majority than his predecessor Theresa May, who was forced to resign six months winning with 63% of the vote.

She was irreparably damaged despite winning and in the following weeks discontent grew among those who wanted to get rid of her.

Unable to win votes in the Commons on her Brexit plan, she was forced to resign and Mr Johnson took her job.

He is in a different position to his predecessor, however, because his huge majority will mean it's likely he will continue to beat the opposition in the Commons.

But backbenchers who today for the first time revealed their lack of confidence in the PM may become more vocal critics in the coming weeks.

So has Boris Johnson survived the Partygate scandal?

The Partygate scandal is not over for the PM, despite him telling MPs ahead of the vote that it presented them with an opportunity to "draw a line under the issues our opponents want us to talk about".

He's being investigated by Parliament's Privileges Committee which will assess whether he committed contempt of Parliament with his claims in the Commons that Covid rules were always followed in government.

Opposition MPs say police fines issued to him and dozens of his staff prove his assurances were dishonest but the PM claims he was unaware offences had been committed when speaking in Parliament.

Under the ministerial code - which has been signed by the PM - anyone in government found to have knowingly misled MPs is "expected to resign".

What can the Privileges Committee do? Could Boris Johnson be expelled from Parliament?

The Privileges Committee is able to recommend a number of punishments for contempt of parliament, including the power to imprison, or fine, however this has not happened in well over 100 years.

But there are some severe sanctions the Privileges Committee could recommend.

It could say Mr Johnson should be suspended from Parliament, or even expelled if it takes a critical enough view of his conduct.

If he is expelled from Parliament he would cease to be an MP, however he would not be banned from running for election again.

If he's suspended for more than two weeks he would face a recall petition which could result in him defending his seat at a by-election.

If 10% of his constituency backs a recall petition it would trigger a by-election.

However, all of this is unlikely because Mr Johnson's Commons majority is likely to block any investigation and even if they approved it, MPs would be required to agree on any proposed sanctions.

The Privileges Committee is not expected to report its conclusions to the House until the autumn.