Three British men captured in Ukraine are to go on trial and could face the death penalty, the president of the country's pro-Russian separatist Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has claimed.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were taken prisoner in Mariupol in April, while Andrew Hill, was captured in the Mykolaiv area.

DPR president Denis Pushilin alleged the three men had been fighting for Ukraine. He continued add that the breakaway state's supreme court is opening the trial of the three men who face several charges.

If convicted of the charges, including of trying to seize power and committing crimes against groups of people, the men could face the death penalty.

Mr Pushilin claimed on Monday that “the crimes they committed were monstrous,” according to separatist news agency DAN.

Mr Aslin, from Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner were both captured while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces in Mariupol. But the affiliation of Mr Hill is unclear.

After their captures, Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner appeared in videos in April asking to be part of a prisoner swap in exchange for pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was being held by Ukraine.

The Kremlin was reported to have suggested the exchange more than a week before the footage emerged.

Responding to the appeal at the time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would "do what we can” regarding the prison swap.

But he told TalkTV: "Clearly it is for the Ukrainians. They have the other individual who is part of the equation. We can’t really pre-empt what they may decide.”

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were members of Ukrainian military units in Mariupol. Credit: AP

The PM called for the men's rights as prisoners of war to be respected under the Geneva Convention, which states that they must be treated humanely and protected from humiliating or degrading treatment.

“It is very important to understand that Aiden and other UK nationals who have been fighting for the Ukraine armed forces who get captured are not hostages and they are not to be swapped as though they are terrorists – they are prisoners of war," he said.

Mr Aslin’s mother, Angela, and his brother, Nathan, previously said they had appealed to the prime minister for his freedom during a phone call.

Outlining a phone conversation with his brother, Nathan said: “It was obvious that he was with the Russian people that were holding him and he was asking for me to contact Boris to get this prison swap done. And to keep on asking for this swap.”

He directly appealed to the prime minister to "act now when you got the time to act."