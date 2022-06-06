Former ITN Editor-in-Chief Sir David Nicholas dies aged 92

One of the "great innovators of broadcast journalism" and former ITN Editor-in-Chief, Sir David Nicholas, has died aged 92.

Sir David joined ITN in 1960, after moving from the Yorkshire Post to Fleet Street where he worked at the Daily Telegraph and as a sub-editor on the Observer.Highlights of his 32-year career at ITN included its launch in 1967, heralding in a new era of news broadcasting.

He was the producer of the first ever News at Ten, which was originally designed as a 12-week show. He went on to become the show's editor, then ITN’s Editor-in-Chief and later its Chief Executive.

He was appointed Chairman in February 1989.

Sir David broadcast some of the most iconic moments of the 20th century; he organised coverage of the Apollo moon landings, covered US presidential elections, UK elections, Vietnam, Middle East conflicts, oil crises, industrial unrest in Britain, the Falklands War and war in Afghanistan.

Sir David was awarded the CBE in 1982 and subsequently the Cyril Bennett award for television in 1985.

He was knighted in the 1989 Queen’s Birthday Honours List and in 1991, he was awarded the Royal Television Society’s Judges Award in recognition of his long service to television news.

Sir David was presented with The Lifetime Achievement Award in November at the News World global news forum in Barcelona in 2001.

Sir David was born in Glynneath, South Wales and was educated at Neath Grammar School before going to the University of Wales in Aberystwyth where he obtained an Honours Degree in English. His friends at university reportedly thought he was a "bit odd" for wanting to be a journalist.

He married childhood sweetheart Juliet in August 1952 at Ystradfellte Church, in the Brecon Beacons National Park. The couple first met when they were eight years old at a birthday party and used to sit together on the school bus travelling to Neath. Juliet died January 2013.

Sir David leaves his daughter Helen, her husband Robert, son James and his partner Amanda, and grandchildren Matthew, Olivia and Alexander.

Sir David retired as Chairman of ITN in October 1991.

In a statement on Twitter, ITN wrote: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former ITN Editor-in-Chief, Sir David Nicholas.

"One of the great innovators of broadcast journalism, his pioneering techniques continue to influence news programming today.

"All at ITN send our sincere condolences to Sir David’s family."