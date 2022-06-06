In Pictures: Four days of parties, pageants and parades mark Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have ended with a finale balcony appearance by the nation’s longest-serving monarch in front of large crowds.

Festivities had got under way with the Queen appearing on the balcony with working members of the family after a Trooping the Colour ceremony where, for the first time, she was represented by the Prince of Wales.

However, mobility issues prevented her from attending Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral, Saturday’s Epsom Derby or the Platinum Party At The Palace although she did kick off the evening with a pre-recorded segment with Paddington Bear, using a tea cup to strike the beat for Queen’s We Will Rock You.

On Sunday, the closing pageant was well under way when the royal standard was raised at Buckingham Palace, signalling a balcony appearance was likely after she had made the trip from Windsor Castle to her London home.

Wearing green, she was joined by close family members including three future monarchs before releasing a statement saying she was humbled and deeply touched by the “happy celebrations” of her 70 years on the throne.

Thursday

The Queen with Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The Red Arrows perform a fly past along the Mall on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte bow their heads as they receive a salute after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Credit: PA

Crowds on the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace on Thursday Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Platinum Jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle as the first day of the celebrations came to a close Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Friday

Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The Duke of Cambridge was seated apart from his brother Harry Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Paul’s Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

The Princess Royal travelled to Scotland where she marked her mother’s milestone by feeding penguins on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Fans young and old gathered in Belfast to raise a glass to toast the Queen at a tea dance Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise visit to Cardiff Castle on Saturday Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Forty jockeys who have ridden horses for the Queen lined up in her racing colours at Epsom on Derby Day Credit: Tim Goode/PA

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Belfast and Bangor in NI where chef Jean-Christophe Novelli challenged them to make omelettes Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA

In the Scottish borders, a re-enactment of the Queen’s Coronation Day was acted out by local Cubs, Scouts and Guides in Kelso. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Joy Stephen with her corgi Marvin on the front lawn at Balmoral where 70 of the Queen’s favourite dog breed were gathered on Saturday. Credit: PA

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Party at the Palace Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Queen and Paddington Bear having tea in Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Sunday

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Basil Brush, Anthea Turner, Peter Duncan, Valerie Singleton and Peter Purves during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

People drive vintage vehicles during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Dancers with giant puppets at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA