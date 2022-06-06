No confidence vote in Boris Johnson to be held today, Sir Graham Brady confirms

Boris Johnson "welcomes" a vote of no confidence in his leadership, Number 10 has said, as he prepares to face a poll aimed at removing him as prime minister this evening.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, announced on Monday morning that at least 15% of Conservative MPs had written to him demanding a vote.

More than the threshold of 54 MPs are understood to have submitted no confidence letters but it would require 180 of them to vote against the prime minister in order to oust him - meaning that scenario is highly unlikely.

Number 10 said: "Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told ITV's Good Morning Britain that he's "confident" Mr Johnson will win the poll but said he understands why many of his colleagues want a rid of their leader.

In a statement, Sir Graham said the "threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded."

The no confidence vote in the PM will be held today between 6pm and 8pm and the votes will be counted immediately afterwards.

It comes after a steady stream of Tory MPs called publicly for the PM to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.

On the Monday after the long Jubilee weekend, Jesse Norman became the latest Tory MP to announce that he had submitted a letter to Sir Graham.

In a letter to the prime minister posted on social media, Mr Norman, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, said Mr Johnson had presided over “a culture of casual law-breaking” in No 10 and that his claim to be vindicated by the Sue Gray report was “grotesque”.

The former minister said Mr Johnson’s current policy priorities were “deeply questionable” and that there were no circumstances in which he could serve in a government led by him.

What is the process for backbench Tories to remove their leader?

Tory MPs are able to force a vote of no confidence in their leader if they won't resign.

To do so requires 15% of the parliamentary party to submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee, which is effectively a HR department for backbenchers.

It would take 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a secret ballot, with a simple majority required for either side to win.

If more than 50% of Tory MPs vote to remove him, he will lose his role of party leader and be barred from competing in the forthcoming leadership election.

If the leader wins over half the votes, then they remain party leader and are given a year's immunity from any further confidence votes.

If a party leader loses a confidence vote then they will be banned from standing in the forthcoming contest and MPs from across the party can be nominated as potential replacements.

The 1922 Committee will determine how many nominations an MP will require to appear on the ballot.

If more than two qualify then MPs will vote on their preference, leaving two final candidates who must then appeal to party members for votes before being elected leader.

What are their chances of ousting Boris Johnson?

A no confidence vote may seem a matter of when, not if, but the odds would be stacked in the prime minister's favour if dissenting backbenchers manage to force a ballot.

That's because he won a huge majority in 2019 by bulldozing Labour's red wall and many Tory MPs owe their seat in the Commons to Mr Johnson's popularity.

Even if 54 submit letters calling for a vote, it would take 180 MPs to agree he should be removed in order to find elect a replacement.

Given that so few called on him to go, even after he was fined by the police, it appears rather unlikely more than half of the parliamentary party would suddenly decide they want rid of him as soon as a ballot is triggered.