No confidence vote in Boris Johnson expected to be announced on Monday morning

Sir Graham Brady - chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories - is expected to make a statement on Monday morning announcing there will a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson, ITV News understands.

If the format follows previous occasions then Sir Graham will make a short statement to the cameras and a secret ballot of Tory MPs would then follow within days, ITV News' UK Editor Paul Brand reports.

Tory rebels believe the magic number of 54 letters - the number needed to trigger a vote of no confidence - has already been reached and will be announced on Monday morning.

Only Sir Graham knows how many letters have been received, but he does not reveal the number until publicly declaring the threshold has been reached.

Almost every day last week Tory MPs declared they had submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

More than 30 Conservative MPs have publicly urged the PM to resign amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during the Covid lockdown, however they have not all confirmed whether they have submitted letters.

As well as facing trouble on his backbenches, Mr Johnson also faced public backlash during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, including being booed on Friday by some sections of a crowd during his arrival at a thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

What is the process for backbench Tories to remove their leader?

Tory MPs are able to force a vote of no confidence in their leader if they won't resign.

To do so requires 15% of the parliamentary party to submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee, which is effectively a HR department for backbenchers.

It would take 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a secret ballot, with a simple majority required for either side to win.

If more than 50% of Tory MPs vote to remove him, he will lose his role of party leader and be barred from competing in the forthcoming leadership election.

If the leader wins over half the votes, then they remain party leader and are given a year's immunity from any further confidence votes.

If a party leader loses a confidence vote then they will be banned from standing in the forthcoming contest and MPs from across the party can be nominated as potential replacements.

The 1922 Committee will determine how many nominations an MP will require to appear on the ballot.

If more than two qualify then MPs will vote on their preference, leaving two final candidates who must then appeal to party members for votes before being elected leader.