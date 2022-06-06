Which Tory MPs could be in line to replace Boris Johnson as party leader?

After months of speculation and growing anger among Tory MPs, Boris Johnson will face a no confidence vote on Monday evening.

It would take 180 MPs to agree the prime minister should be removed in order to elect a replacement and if he loses the confidence vote, the Conservative Party will face a fresh leadership election.

These are the contenders in the running to replace Mr Johnson should he be voted out.

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the Exchequer

Credit: PA

At one point, Rishi Sunak - riding high on his pandemic generosity - was favourite to replace Boris Johnson. But his star has waned in recent months as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold. The chancellor has been criticised for being slow to react to rising energy bills and not doing enough to help the poorest households.

He also faced controversy over his wife's tax affairs after it was claimed she could have saved millions in UK contributions by not being registered as a permanent UK resident and for revelations he held on to his US green card while serving in government. His critics branded him out of touch.

But, at 42, Mr Sunak is the youngest potential candidate identified by the ITV News Politics team and his slick social media operation means he's able to reach a younger demographic than others.

After the no confidence vote was announced on Monday, the chancellor said the prime minister had his backing.

Liz Truss, foreign secretary

Credit: PA

Liz Truss has been a favourite among party members well before her appointment as foreign secretary and she has made little secret of her leadership ambitions.

Her hard line on Ukraine, insisting Russian forces must be driven from the country, and threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU play well with sections of the party.

Popular with grassroots party members, she has been cultivating support among MPs, reportedly hosting potential backers for “fizz with Liz” in her Commons office earlier this year.

Priti Patel, home secretary

Credit: PA

Priti Patel is a divisive figure in UK politics; generally speaking she is liked by the right and loathed by the left.

The 50-year-old is tough on crime and immigration as home secretary, something that sits well with Tory members. She was also a prominent figure in the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit in 2016.

She was found to have broken the ministerial code in 2020 after an investigation agreed with accusations she had bullied staff, but the PM showed her loyalty by keeping her in his Cabinet.

The home secretary has been an MP since 2010 and held other senior roles such as international development secretary before being sacked by Theresa May for holding unofficial meetings with Israelis.

Her popularity among Tory members has fallen during the pandemic; she ranked fourth favourite in March 2020 but is now outside the top ten, according to Conservative Home.

Jeremy Hunt, chair of Health and Social Care Committee

Credit: PA

Jeremy Hunt is by far the most experienced backbencher among the frontrunners.

He's held numerous senior roles in government since becoming an MP in 2005 and was most recently foreign secretary before being booted out of Cabinet by Boris Johnson when he took over from Theresa May.

He was previously the UK's longest-standing health secretary - where he gained enemies in the NHS over battles to change junior doctor contracts - and before that was culture secretary.

He finished second in the 2019 leadership contest after seeing off competition from nine other candidates before being defeated by Mrs Johnson. He lost with 33.6% of the vote.

The MP signalled he might run again in an interview with The House Magazine, saying he still has ambitions to lead the Tory party.

On Monday he declared he would vote against the prime minister, warning the Tories would lose the next election if he remained in post.

Penny Mordaunt, currently trade minister who has held numerous senior roles

Credit: PA

The most senior role Penny Mordaunt held in government was defence secretary, a position she held for just three months before being sacked by Mr Johnson when he became PM.

She was eventually brought back into government and is now a trade minister after moving on from being paymaster general.

The 49-year-old also served in David Cameron's government as a Parliamentary under-secretary and as international development secretary under Mrs May.

Ms Mordaunt, who has been an MP since 2010, was described by Politics Home as the "dark horse" of any leadership election.

And her other job as a member of the Royal Navy Reserves means she's likely to be popular among Tory voters.

While Tory MPs and ministers publicly backed Mr Johnson on Monday, Ms Mordaunt said she would be in her constituency attending a D-Day commemoration service.

Ms Mordaunt, tweeted: “Today I will be attending Portsmouth’s commemoration service to remember the efforts and sacrifice of #DDay."

Mark Harper, former chief whip and rebel leader

Credit: PA

Despite being on the backbenches consistently since 2016, Mark Harper is an experienced parliamentarian and is a former chief whip in the Tory party.

He joined Parliament in 2005 and held other senior roles in government such as Home Office minister and work and pensions minister.

He is well-liked by grassroots Conservatives, both for his support of Brexit and opposition to coronavirus restrictions.

He also ran to replace Theresa May but was eliminated in the first round ballot because he failed to secure enough support from Tory colleagues.

Tobias Ellwood

Tobias Ellwood said it was ‘horrible’ for MPs to have to defend partygate Credit: Yui Mok/PA

One of the most vocal critics of Mr Johnson, Mr Ellwood, who serves as the Chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, has raised his profile over the past few months.

The MP for Bournemouth East did not stand in the 2019 leadership election, but instead endorsed Matt Hancock, then subsequently Rory Stewart. A Remainer in 2016, he recently called for the UK to rejoin the EU single market.

Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The defence secretary has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Tory MPs who pressed for the UK to increase its defence spending.

Mr Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, remains a key voice in the UK’s response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine and this increased exposure could assist any leadership bid.

Nadhim Zahawi, education secretary

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Zahawi perhaps had the easiest job in Cabinet when he was vaccines minister during the largely successful Covid jab roll-out. Promoted to education secretary after Gavin Williamson was sacked, Mr Zahawi has been an unwavering ally of Mr Johnson's and has regularly defended partygate on media rounds.

The MP for Stratford-Upon-Avon has played his leadership cards close to his chest but refused to rule himself out as a candidate to replace Mr Johnson if the prime minister loses the confidence vote despite claiming it would be a "disaster" if he were to be ousted.

In a poll on the Conservative Home website, Mr Zahawi was the second favourite Cabinet minister – he has a satisfaction rating of +66.2 compared with Ben Wallace, who scored highest with +85. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was the least popular with a score of -15.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat Credit: House of Commons/PA

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee since 2017, announced back in January his intention to stand for leader should Mr Johnson be turfed out.

A Remainer in 2016, the former soldier has been a trenchant critic of Mr Johnson – a stance that would appear to have cost him any chance of ministerial preferment under the current leadership. He was particularly critical of Mr Johnson's withdrawal from Afghanistan where he served before becoming an MP for Tonbridge and Malling, a safe Conservative seat in Kent, at the 2015 General Election, describing the fall of Kabul as Britain's "biggest foreign policy disaster since Suez".

Michael Gove, levelling up secretary, is not expected to run for leadership for a third time, but the result will be greatly influenced by who he chooses to back.