Jamal Edwards' mother says he died as a result of 'taking recreational drugs'

The mother of music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has claimed her son died as a result of taking recreational drugs.

Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards made the announcement that her son died due to “cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs," on social media on Tuesday after an inquest into his death was held at West London Coroner’s Court.

Her statement also said it is important to “help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs.”

Jamal died in February at the age of 31, after having a heart attack at his mother's address in Acton.

Assistant Coroner Catherine Wood said Edwards "came home late one evening, after which he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest," and was "deteriorating despite treatment."

She added that after the post-mortem she had "reason to suspect that the death was an unnatural death.”

In her statement, Jamal's mother Brenda said: “Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

“Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock, and I’m still trying to process it, but it’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed."

She warned "these types of substances are extremely unpredictable," and said "it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives," adding "we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future."

"His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences," she said.

Prince of Wales sits with Jamal Edwards at the launch of the Prince's Trust Summer Sessions in Chatham, Kent. Credit: PA

She also thanked everyone for the support the family had received following her son's death, saying: “We have been so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support, and you are all helping us try and get through the unimaginable.”

She described Jamal as having had the “world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon”.

“Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.”

“I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something."

Jamal with Ed Sheeran in their younger days. Credit: Instagram/Teddysphotos

Jamal found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

His mother’s statement added: “I’m so incredibly proud of everything he achieved over the course of his 31 years; I’m so proud to call him my son.”

The inquest was adjourned to be resumed in eight weeks’ time.

