Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda on the training the contestants have received on this year's Love Island

For millions of people around the country the incoming summer evenings won’t be spent outdoors, but rather indoors watching single people try to find the love of their life.Love Island is back for its eighth series and there will undoubtedly be countless water cooler conversations and dinner time debates about the events of each night on the show.Narrator Iain Stirling is genuinely excited to be back lending his voice and his sense of humour to the dating show.He says ‘we did it last year and there were still restrictions in place and the year before it was cancelled…it feels like summer is back.’This year feels different to those before. Before they entered the villa, islanders were given inclusive language training around disability, sexuality and race.

Listen to Unscripted - our entertainment podcast

They have also be taught about different behaviours and possible microaggressions.It’s all part of an effort from ITV to enhance its Duty of Care protocols for participants before, during and after filming.Iain notes that "this show is all about people falling in love and having a nice time and I don’t what anybody to feel like they’re excluded from that."When asked about how important it is that the show is reflective of a modern day society, Iain replied: "It’s one of the most popular shows on telly, particularly for younger age groups. It’s important we reflect the society around us, that we reflect Britain."\In the past, contestants have been targeted on social media and subjected to abuse.More robust online training has been introduced. All islanders will be offered help to understand the impacts of social media and how to handle potential negativity.Love Island has also seemingly done away with its fast fashion sponsors, this year teaming up with eBay to provide contestants with "preloved" pieces to wear on the show.Discussing the climate conscious move, Iain said "it’s the sort of thing we should be doing in real life, we should be helping the environment. Why not do that in the Love Island villa? If it means sharing a sarong, so be it."

Love Island started at 9pm on Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.