A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, injuring at least 30 people, a spokesperson for the German capital's fire service said.

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of Berlin.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained - but it remains unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd.

More to follow...