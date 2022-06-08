Boris Johnson is set to confirm plans to extend the right to buy to housing association tenants as he seeks to repair his fortunes after a Tory revolt against his leadership. The prime minister will use a major speech in Lancashire on Thursday to announce new measures to potentially help millions onto the property ladder.

However, ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt, who has spent the past 18 months investigating the state of social housing across the country, said the move will further deplete the UK's already low stocks.

He said there are 120,000 children across the country in temporary accommodation, awaiting a permanent home.

"There is a debate in government on what the priority is. Is it on building social housing or is it helping social housing tenants?"

There are fears extending the right to buy to housing association tenants could further reduce the available social housing stock, says ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt

He will also commit to detail “reforms to help people cut costs in every area of household expenditure” over the coming weeks as he seeks to ease the impact of soaring prices. The moves will form part of a plan by the prime minister to reassert his authority after surviving Monday’s confidence vote, despite the revolt by 41% of his MPs. Despite surviving the bid to oust him, Mr Johnson’s authority has been dented by 148 Conservatives saying they have no confidence in his leadership.

Boris Johnson seeks to reassert his authority after surviving Monday's confidence vote.

“We have the tools we need to get on top of rising prices,” Mr Johnson will say, according to Downing Street’s preview of his speech. “The global headwinds are strong, but our engines are stronger. “And, while it’s not going to be quick or easy, you can be confident that things will get better, that we will emerge from this a strong country with a healthy economy.” Mr Johnson is expected to add: “Over the next few weeks, the government will be setting out reforms to help people cut costs in every area of household expenditure, from food to energy to childcare to transport and housing.” He will also promise “to cut the costs that government imposes on businesses and people up and down the country” despite his prior tax hikes.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said the government will be “expanding home ownership for millions of people” as he vowed to continue in No 10 despite the turmoil.

Information from Downing Street ahead of Thursday's speech gave little detail on how the proposal will actually work, but the PA news agency has been told Mr Johnson will confirm his intention to give tenants of housing association properties the right to buy their homes. Proposals for renters to be able to buy their social homes at a discount are not new, and appeared in David Cameron’s 2015 Conservative manifesto. After that pledge failed to materialise, Mr Johnson committed to consider new pilots for the scheme ahead of the 2019 general election. Encouraging a wave of modular or “flatpack” homes to be built is another new measure being actively considered, but it was unclear whether the prime minister will commit to the move in his speech.