Rwanda migrant flight could be delayed as High Court legal bid launched

The Home Office is sounding increasingly concerned that the first flight carrying migrants to Rwanda from the UK will be held up by an injunction.

A case was lodged at the High Court earlier on Wednesday by a variety of charities, action groups and unions, ahead of the first flight which is due to depart on Tuesday. A legal challenge was always anticipated and in some ways is a fight the government is very willing to have, but it leaves as many as 130 people in a fair amount of limbo not knowing if they’re being sent to Rwanda or not, with government policy potentially frustrated by the courts too.

On Wednesday night, the government was on the attack, accusing Labour of sympathising with legal attempt to stop flights.

“They opposed the ending of free movement and now they want to throw open our nation’s borders entirely… They have no alternative to stop these deadly channel crossings," a Conservative source said.

The government is also attacking civil servants within the Home Office over opposition to the Rwanda plan.This Twitter account appears to be organised by staff who support refugees.

In response a government source said that "once again, Home Office staff are campaigning against the elected government.”I think we can safely assume that this is most definitely a fight the government relishes.

