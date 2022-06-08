The war in Ukraine could drag on for "eighteen months, maybe more" a UK government minister has warned.

Speaking on ITV's Peston, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said we "should steel ourselves" for a war that could go on for more than a year.Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago, and despite suffering several setbacks it is pushing the Ukrainian army back in the east of the country.

Experts have warned Russia is unlikely to give up entirely even if it has failed in several of its original objectives in order to save face.

Ukraine has also ruled out ceding any territory to Russia.

With Ukraine receiving constant arms from the west and Russia directing all its military might to the conflict, there are few signs of it slowing down.

The conflict has put a huge amount of pressure on the Kremlin who initially expected a swift war.

Asked if the government shares former MI6 officer, Christopher Steele’s, assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be out within three to six months, Mr Heappey expressed scepticism over Russia’s ability to control information.

“People may overestimate the ability of Putin and those around him to control public opinion in Russia," the Tory minister said.

"Tens of thousands of Russian young men have now died in Ukraine and no matter how you try to obfuscate that news getting to the families of those who have been killed, over time people will start to piece it together.”

The prospect of peace between the two warring nations remains slim, with all negotiations currently on hold.

French President Emmanuel Macron was recently harshly criticised by Ukrainian authorities for suggesting Russia should not be "humiliated" over its disastrous invasion.

Speaking on the same show to ITV News' Political Editor, former heavyweight boxing champion and brother of the mayor of Kyiv, Wladimir Klitschko said the French president had not seen what he had seen.

He said: "He doesn’t understand what, in this case, he’s actually saying.

"What is it about the Ukrainians being tortured and raped and murdered in all those satellite cities of the capital and it’s still going on in the East and South of the country.

"I believe if President Macron would have been visiting, seeing the mass murder with his own eyes, I am sure he would have never said that.”He added: "The world must show to Russia that this is a crime. You cannot do this to the world."