A gunman who killed 21 at a Texas primary school told a teacher "good night" before shooting her, a child witness has told US lawmakers.

Two weeks after surviving the mass shooting in Uvalde by smearing herself in her classmate's blood, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo gave evidence at a Congress hearing on gun violence.

In a recorded video message she described the moment 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

"We went to go hide behind the teacher’s desk," Miah told lawmakers.

"He told my teacher goodnight and shot my teacher in the head. And then he shot my classmates."

Asked what happened next, Miah replied: "I thought he was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and put it all on me."

She then called 911 on her teacher's phone.

Miah said students "must have security" and that she thinks another mass shooting will take place there.

The hearing's purpose is to examine the human impact of gun violence, as well as the urgency for lawmakers to enact gun control legislation.

Miah's tearful father gave evidence in-person, repeatedly referring to the 11-year-old as his "baby girl".

"She is not the same," Mr Cerrillo said, before pleading with the lawmakers for tighter gun control laws.

"Something needs to really change."

Those impacted by a shooting in New York state, just 10 days before the Uvalde shooting, also gave evidence.

Ms Everhart, who's 21-year-old son Zaire survived a bullet to the neck during the attack, said he was “everything that is good in this world”.

Eleven out of the 13 casualties at Tops supermarket were black, and officials have labelled the shooting as a racist "hate crime".

“America is inherently violent,” Ms Everhart added.

“My ancestors brought to America through the slave trade were the first currency of America.”