Johnny Depp has used his first ever post on TikTok to thank fans for doing "the right thing together" in the wake of his multimillion-dollar lawsuit win against former wife Amber Heard.

The actor wracked up more than four million views in less than 24 hours on the video, amassing 7.5 million followers in that time too.

The clip shows shots of Depp arriving at court with fans holding signs of support including one that reads: "I heart u and your lawyers Johnny" and features a montage of the actor performing in the UK with Jeff Beck.

Following the ruling in the US, the chief executive of domestic violence charity Refuge said the verdict sent a "chilling message" to survivors of domestic abuse.

In the post, shared on Instagram too, Depp wrote: "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

"We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

The performer called his fans his "employers" and thanked them with "love and respect".

For news and analysis from the world of arts and entertainment, listen to Unscripted

Last week jury members found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages - $10 million (£8 million) in punitive damages and $5 million (£4 million) in compensatory damages. But the judge said state law cap punitive damages at $350,000, meaning Depp was awarded $10.35 million.

The jury also found Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp when he called her abuse allegations a hoax - she was awarded $2 million in damages.

Since the verdict, which Depp said left him "humbled," the star has been touring the UK with Jeff Beck and was spotted recently in an Indian restaurant in Birmingham.

Heard said she was "heartbroken" by the result of the trial and "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women”.