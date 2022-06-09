Families flee Ukrainian city of Lysychansk as shells whistle overhead

Play Brightcove video

Nikolay Novikov and his family spoke to ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo before fleeing their homes in Lysychansk

Shelling and street battles rage around Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, two key eastern Ukrainian cities, slowly grinding them to ashes.

Russian forces have been trying to encircle the twin cities, which are the only two in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province not controlled by Russian forces or Moscow-backed separatists.

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces make up the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Russia is intent on capturing.

Lysychansk's Palace of Culture, which was hit by Russian forces.

An ITV News crew encountered countless derelict building in Lysychansk, including the historic Palace of Culture, which was was housing evacuees when it was wiped out this week.

As the crew filmed, Russian shells could be heard whistling overhead.

Ukrainian authorities claim they're being fired on by large-calibre weapons which “pierce even concrete”.

“It is extremely dangerous for civilians to remain, even in shelters,” Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai warned.

Ukrainian forces remain in control of Lysychansk.

Around 80% of Lysychansk’s pre-war population have fled. Before making the journey out, resident Nikolay Novikov told ITV News: "We are afraid. Our houses are being bombed. Our neighbours' house is destroyed and I live in a shelter."

In such underground shelters, evacuees complain that there's not enough medicine and food.

Although Ukraine's forces have managed to suck the Russians into daily street battles, Moscow isn't likely to give up any time soon.

It has made clear the importance of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk - winning there might allow its forces to make progress elsewhere.

