Supermarket giant Lidl has launched a new initiative to help customers buy more products needed by food banks.

The “Good to Give” initiative – thought to be an industry first – aims to diversify and increase donations to food banks as more people rely on them to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The shelf labels reading "Good to Give" will direct customers to products needed by food banks that will give those relying on them a varied, healthy diet.

They aim to highlight long-life items that offer a greater variety of nutritional benefits and which can be dropped at donation points past the checkouts in Lidl stores.

Products selected include tinned fruit, lentils, mackerel, noodles, and brown rice.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The items will be collected regularly by local food banks and community projects as part of the trial which will last for six months.

Lidl is the latest supermarket chain to offer support to customers amid the soaring cost of living, after Iceland announced it will offer 10% off on Tuesdays to shoppers over 60.

Asda also unveiled a plan to reduce the price of more than 100 popular items, including tea bags, rice and cheddar cheese, while Morrisons announced a similar move and said it has lowered the cost of more than 500 products.

Lidl chose the list of 30 food items in consultation with Neighbourly, which co-ordinates the delivery of surplus food to local good causes, and the NHS Eatwell guide.

GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “We’ve been listening to feedback from our charity partners on how we can best support them at this time.

“Through these conversations it became clear we can play a leading role in helping those relying on food banks to maintain a more nutritious, balanced diet by encouraging our customers to donate a little differently.

“We hope that more retailers will adopt the ‘Trustmark’ so that we can work together as an industry to help more people access the balanced and nutritious diet that they need.”

Neighbourly chief executive Steve Butterworth said: “Through our work with local charities and good causes, supported by our latest community insights surveys, we can see how the cost-of-living crisis is causing steep rises in demand for food banks and front-line services.

“This is only going to increase in the coming months.

“With the launch of this new initiative, Lidl is demonstrating that they are truly committed to finding innovative ways to support their customers and local communities.”