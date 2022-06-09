Mike Tindall reveals the reason for Prince Louis's cheeky jubilee pageant antics

Prince Louis was on a sugar high at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant celebration thanks to a stash of sweets, former England rugby star Mike Tindall has revealed. Tindall, whose wife Zara is the Duke of Cambridge's cousin, says the royal children were energised during the festivities after eating sweets behind the scenes.

As the pageant came down The Mall on Sunday, Prince Louis, 4, won many hearts with his cheeky antics by pulling faces and putting his hand over his mother's mouth.

"Louis was just wanting to have fun. My two are always mischievous," Tindall said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

"There were a lot of sweets out back though. So they had complete sugar highs."

The young prince delighted onlookers with his antics at the royal pageant. Credit: PA

Tindall, who has three children under the age of nine, added it must be testing to have to sit through a lengthy ceremony at such a young age.

"It is tough for them. They are all young. It was from two till five or whatever. It is a long time," the former rugby star said, referring to Prince George, 8, Prince Louis, 4 and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Tindall was pictured on the day jokingly warning a boisterous Prince Louis - who at one point spent time on his grandfather Prince Charles' lap - that he was watching him during the pageant.

Mike Tindall messes around with a restless Prince Louis. Credit: PA

The four-year-old was also seen putting his fingers in his ears, throwing a cushion around and was captured constantly asking his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, questions.

It was not the first time the young prince stole the show over the long bank-holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign as monarch.

Watch Louis covering his ears and pointing at planes during the flypast

Play Brightcove video

He delighted observers after waving excitedly from his carriage during Trooping the Colour, pulling a variety of animated expressions while the Red Arrows flew over Buckingham Palace.

The young prince momentarily covered his ears as the noisy planes roared overhead.

The Prince of Wales, The Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

During the podcast, Tindall, a member of England's 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning team, mentioned the Queen's grandchildren and their families enjoyed a private lunch after Trooping the Colour.

He also revealed how he maintained small talk with Boris Johnson, whom he sat next to during the pageant.

"I was talking with Boris Johnson about the ability to firefight," he said. "There's so many questions you want to ask - it's not really the right time to do it. It was just basic pleasantries. "He asked a bit about rugby. He thought we won in 1999, but there you go. But he was alright."

The Royal Rota - Listen to the latest episode