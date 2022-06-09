RAC calls it a 'truly dark day for drivers' as full tank of fuel hits £100

The average cost of filling a typical family car with a full tank of fuel has passed the £100 mark for the first time.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol crossing the “thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank” meant it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.

£180.73 Average price of a litre of petrol on June 7

£182.31 Average price of a litre of petrol on June 8

That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.

£186.57 Average price of a litre of diesel on June 7

£186.57 Average price of a litre of diesel on June 8

Mr Williams added: “There’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody.

“While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures."

The RAC spokesman added that many people will now be hoping for further financial support from the Government.

Especially as the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty introduced by Rishi Sunak a few short weeks ago "looks paltry" in the face of wholesale petrol costs which have rise five times that amount since March.

Research conducted by the car services firm suggests that as many as eight-in-10 people depending on their cars will be hoping for government intervention.

“It’s also important to remember that the government is still benefitting from the high fuel prices by taking around 30p in VAT from every litre sold.

“This compares to just 25p before Russia invaded Ukraine. On top of this the government is still collecting 53p fuel duty from every litre.

“Other price records were also unfortunately set on Wednesday as the average of a litre of unleaded at a supermarket jumped 2.5p to 175.91p while diesel increased by nearly 2p to 184.13p.

“As we expected, other supermarkets raised their prices yesterday in line with the increases made by Asda.”