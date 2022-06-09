Actress Rebel Wilson has come out on social media and introduced fans to her new partner.

The Australian actress, 42, said she had found her “Disney princess” as she shared a selfie of the pair together on Instagram.

She wrote: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

The Pitch Perfect star added hearts and a rainbow emoji, along with the hashtag #loveislove.

She tagged her partner Ramona Agruma in the selfie, who is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing company.

The star's post prompted a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends, and was liked more than 360,000 times within three hours.

Last month, Wilson told People she had been set up with a new partner “through a friend” but did not reveal their identity.

She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

Wilson was previously in a relationship with businessman Jacob Busch.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2020 at a gala in Monaco but appeared to confirm their split the following February.

Earlier this year, Wilson followed in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Dame Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry by hosting the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall.