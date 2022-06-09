The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a meeting with Paddington Bear

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie look back on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The pair discuss the all singing all dancing Platinum Party At The Palace - complete with a cameo from Paddington Bear who met for tea with the Queen.

Plus, they discuss the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and the Queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the grand finale of the festivities and a rendition of the national anthem.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.