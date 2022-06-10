A child who went missing more than 40 years ago after her parents were murdered in Texas has been found "alive and well".

The bodies of baby Holly's parents were found in woods in Houston in 1981 but were not identified until 2001 using DNA tests.

It was then that detectives discovered that the young couple, identified as Tina Gail Linn and Harold Dean Clouse, had a baby daughter. She had not been found at the murder scene and had been missing since.

The families of the couple have been searching for answers concerning the welfare of the Clouses and their daughter, Holly, since they were last heard from in 1980.

Last year, when the families learned that the two bodies found in Houston were Tina and Dean Clouse, they began the search for baby Holly.

Holly, now 42, had been brought to an Arizona church by two women who identified themselves as members of a nomadic religious group, the Texas attorney general of Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit told reporters.

"I'm excited to announce that Baby Holly has been located alive and well," Brent Webster said.

Holly met her extended biological family for the first time on Tuesday. Her grandmother, Donna Casasanta, said the news was a "birthday present from heaven", in a statement released by officials.

"I prayed for them day after day and that they would find Holly and she would be alright. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to Mindy Montford. We will be forever grateful,” Ms Casasanta said.

The identity of the women "in white robes" who brought Holly to the church all those years ago remains unknown.

The family that raised Holly are not suspects in the case, which remains open, Mr Webster said.

"We wish Holly the best. We're grateful that we found her. But we must continue with our purpose of finding who murdered this couple. As we stated earlier, we cannot take questions today because this is a pending investigation," Mr Webster said.