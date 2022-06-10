Campaigners lose High Court fight to block first Rwanda flight

A High Court judge has refused to grant an injunction to halt a flight expected to deport dozens of people to Rwanda on Tuesday.

The judge said each case should be considered on an individual basis and there is no need for an injunction.

The case was lodged by a variety of charities, action groups and unions.

There are 31 people expected to be on Tuesday's flight, but as many as 130 people have been already told by the Home Office that they could be deported.

More than 10,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year.

Lawyers for almost 100 migrants had submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK with the remaining anticipated to follow suit. The controversial plan to send migrants who enter the UK illegally more than 4,000 miles away to east Africa has been widely criticised ever since it was announced in mid-April.

Shortly after the judgment was concluded, Mr Justice Swift granted the claimants permission to appeal, suggesting Court of Appeal judges would hear the case on Monday.

Home secretary Priti Patel said she welcomed the court's decision.

Home secretary Priti Patel said she welcomed the court's decision.

"People will continue to try and prevent their relocation through legal challenges and last-minute claims, but we will not be deterred in breaking the deadly people smuggling trade and ultimately save lives."

Lawyers for the claimants, which include campaign groups Care4Calais, Commercial Services Union (PCS) - which represents 80% of Border Force staff - and Detention Action told the High Court it is "not safe" to send people to Rwanda.

The High Court was told the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, had a number of concerns about the asylum process in Rwanda, including discriminatory access to asylum - including for LGBT people - a lack of legal representation and interpreters, and difficulties in appealing.

Raza Husain QC, for the claimants, said: "These are concerns that have been communicated to the UK authorities and yet the secretary of state's position... is that the UNHCR has given this plan a green light. That is a false claim."

He said there needed to be an evidence-based assessment for the policy, "not an aspirational basis, or hopes".

"We say there is no answer whatsoever to this case on irrationality on the assessment that Rwanda's procedures are safe," he told the court.

In court documents, Home Office lawyers urged the court to reject the application, arguing it "fails at the first stage", adding: "The claimants have not identified a serious issue to be tried, still less the strong case they allege for the grant of relief at trial."

But campaign groups are concerned about what they say is Rwanda's questionable human rights record.

Home secretary Priti Patel has defended the plan as "bold and innovative".

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, said the vast majority of the 100 or so people being detained pending their removal to Rwanda that lawyers have spoken to are "overwhelmed by total shock and despair".

She said: "Many came to the UK believing it to be a good place that would treat them more fairly than the places from which they escaped.

"We say that the Rwanda plan is unlawful. We hope the courts will agree with us."

More than 100,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling on the government to reverse its plan.

But the Home Office has said it expected legal challenges but is "determined to deliver this new partnership" and insisted the policy "fully complies with international and national law" while Downing Street said Boris Johnson remains confident the policy is legal.

The High Court is due to hear a further challenge to the policy on Monday, brought by refugee charity Asylum Aid and supported by fellow campaign group Freedom From Torture.