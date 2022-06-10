Former Team GB sprinter says career was stained by sexual assault and racism

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia reports on the painful account of the dark side of Anyika Onuora career

One of the UK's most successful sprinters has said her career was stained by racism and sexual assault that at points were so bad she attempted to end her life twice.

Anyika Onuora is one of only a few British Athletes to achieve a full set of medals including at the Olympics.

Despite her career appearing to be glittering, the 400m star told ITV News: "Looking back I was extremely angry, everything just felt like it was business, it was just all about medals and success.

"When things were good they were good, when things were bad they were awful. Ultimately it almost cost me my life."She said the most serious sexual assault was carried about by a male athlete who she has chosen not to name.

Anyika Onuora at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Credit: AP

She said: "I was in my room about to go to sleep and this person forced their way into the room and they tried to have sex with me, I was thinking: 'You're going to be raped'."

She also recalled thinking: "You're going to die in this moment, this person is going to kill me."

Ms Onuora said she was also assaulted by a physiotherapist and both times she said she was traumatised into silence.

She said she did not tell UK athletics at the time, saying she feared being rejected, not believed and she would lose her place on the team.

Anyika Onuora won several medals for the UK Credit: ITV News

She also told ITV News about a time she took part in a photoshoot and was replaced by a white model.

Out of the thousands of photos taken, all the ones Ms Onuora featured in were reshot with the other model, she said.

She said the whole experience was demoralising.

UK Athletics told ITV News it is hugely saddened to hear of these experiences and that there have been significant changes to the culture in recent years.Ms Onuora said she was considering asking UK Athletics to launch an investigation.