International travellers to the US no longer need negative Covid-19 test

The US is ending the requirement for international travellers arriving in the country to take a Covid test within a day before boarding their flights.

The move is one of the last remaining federal coronavirus restrictions still in place in the US and will end on Sunday.

The US will review the policy every 90 days.

Most countries have relaxed their coronavirus test rules. Credit: PA

The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.

In November, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant swept the world, the Biden administration toughened the requirement and required all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, to test within a day of travel to the US.

The US government will still recommend people take a Covid test before travelling.

The UK was one of the first nations to end international travel restrictions on March 18.

Since then people have been allowed to enter the country without any Covid tests regardless of vaccine status.

Most other nations have followed suit, with the US being one of the last still having the requirement in place.