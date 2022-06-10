Liam Llewellyn has reportedly quit ITV's Love Island after less than a week in the villa.

An insider reportedly told The Sun newspaper the 22-year-old would, in Friday night's episode, leave the show.

The masters student, from Newport in south Wales, has been single in the villa after the arrival of Davide who chose Gemma to couple up with. She left Liam for the Italian.

ITV hasn't confirmed the report but in their look ahead to the show, they revealed Liam would be asking the group to gather around the fire pit for an announcement.

"I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit," the broadcaster previewed.

Ahead of going into the villa, the Welshman said: "I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

He added friends and family would describe him as: "Quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it."

Love Island airs on Friday night at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub