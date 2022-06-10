Man arrested after teenage boy stabbed to death and mother injured in Manchester

A man has been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death and his mother was injured at a Manchester home, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man is believed to be known to the victims.

The incident happened at a home in Miles Platting, in north Manchester, at around 9.30pm on Thursday, June 9.

Both victims were taken to hospital with stab wounds, but the 15-year-old boy died around an hour later.

His mother, who is in her 40s, is in a stable condition and is being supported by specialist officers.

A large police presence remains at the home in Miles Platting as officers continue to carry out investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: "Last night's attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved.

"A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic.

"Our thoughts remain very much with the family and we are absolutely committed to establishing what exactly happened last night.

"Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us and we've now made an arrest which is a huge step forward in getting the family the answers they need."

"Our inquiries are on-going and we would still like to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything. Report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."