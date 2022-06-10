Photos of Britney Spears' wedding to her partner Sam Asghari at their Los Angeles home have been released.

Spears was pictured with fellow singer Madonna at the ceremony, and according to fashion magazine Vogue, other guests included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace.

Around 60 guests were said to have been invited and Spears wore a sleek, off-the-shoulder white dress for the ceremony.

Her former husband Jason Alexander had attempted to crash the wedding, but was arrested after making his way onto the property.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, a 28-year-old fitness trainer, became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The singer previously said her 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year, did not allow her to marry or have a baby.

In May, Spears announced a miscarriage, mourning the loss of her "miracle baby" in an Instagram post.

Thursday was her third trip to the altar, having divorced Kevin Federline in 2007 and Mr Alexander in 2004, after their marriage earlier that year.

The house's exterior was adorned with flowers for the wedding and Spears changed into a red minidress after the ceremony. According to TMZ, Spears' brother Bryan attended the ceremony but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents were not present.

Spears has been estranged from her parents and sister after she was placed under the controversial conservatorship in 2008. The arrangement controlled many aspects of her life, including her finances, amid substance abuse and mental health issues.