The firm replacing McDonald’s in Russia following the American fast food giant’s withdrawal from the country has unveiled its new logo as it prepares to reopen its restaurants from Sunday.

On Thursday, Sistema PBO revealed new branding featuring a red circle and two orange lines on a green background, with the shapes said to represent a burger and chips.

“The green background of the logo symbolises the quality of products and service that our guests are accustomed to,” the state-run Tass news agency reported the company as saying.

Sistema PBO has sent in eight potential names for the new chain to Rospatent, a government agency in charge of intellectual property, according to newspaper Izvestia.

"Tot Samyi", which translates to "the same one" and "Svobodnaya Kassa" which means "available cash register", are among the names said to be under consideration.

The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence.

It will take place in Moscow's Pushkin Square, the flagship location where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990, in a key moment marking the economic liberalisation of the Soviet Union's economy as the Cold War ended.

The first fifteen rebranded restaurants are due to welcome customers this weekend, with hundreds of others are expected to follow suit by the end of the month.

In May, McDonald's said it would pull out of Russia over the Ukraine war, when it announced that 850 stores, which employed 62,000 people, would be closed, without saying when they would reopen.

Other major businesses such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Starbucks had also said they were suspending operations in Russia.

“Some might argue that providing access to food and continuing to employ tens of thousands of ordinary citizens, is surely the right thing to do,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a letter to employees at the time.

“But it is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.”

McDonald's said Alexander Govor, who ran some of the fast food chain's restaurants in Siberia, would take over the company's restaurants.

McDonald's was the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, which would collapse in 1991.

