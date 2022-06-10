Play Brightcove video

The group filmed their cycle up to and aboard the return ferry to Dover

Travel disruption across the UK has seen holidays and getaways ruined for many families - but not for one stag do that found itself stranded in Amsterdam their flight was cancelled.

After a raucous two days in the Dutch capital, the 14-strong groups of Brits burnt off the booze with an epic 230-mile cycle ride to get back to the UK.

It all started when their easyJet flight back to London was cancelled. With limited air or rail alternatives they settled for a ferry crossing from Calais.

The party boarded a train to Calais, but then discovered foot passengers were not allowed on the ferry - but bikes were.

So they hopped off at Brussels, and again at Lille, and within three hours had bought 13 bikes from various locals in the cities. The group spent more than £1,300.

13 of the group managed to grab a bike - the final member hitched a ride with a couple in their car. Credit: SWNS

Groom-to-be Alex Sisan, who is getting married next month, said: "We had to spend two hours running around Lille to get bikes.

"We had booked a Calais to Dover crossing but you needed bikes to get on - no foot passengers were allowed.

"I was on Facebook Marketplace for two hours, with the pin location set to Lille, trying to arrange to buy some of these bikes. They ranged from €40 - to €220!"

The fourteenth member of the group convinced a young couple to let him into their car for the crossing.

The group successfully at Calais after their cycle ride. Credit: SWNS

It meant the whole group arrived safely in Dover - just 12 hours after their flight had been cancelled.

Groom-to-be Alex Sisan, 29, said: "We had the craziest day, but we just wanted to get home - we ended up spending €1,540 (£1,300) on bikes!

"At the time it didn’t feel like fun, but I had two of the best days of my life with 13 best friends and this just topped it off.

"Looking back, the experience was so stressful and like something from a movie or a Top Gear challenge.

"But it was so much fun and a brilliant story that I will be telling at the wedding, and hopefully to my kids - and then their kids!"

Alex, from Worthing, West Sussex, added: "All in all, we all must have spent at least €400 each - then we had to get lifts from Dover. But this ended up being the best weekend of my life."

Thousands of Brits are still stranded in Europe amid ongoing travel chaos put down to various issues, such as staffing and weather.

An easyJet spokesperson said: "We are very sorry that the group’s flight from Amsterdam to London Gatwick was cancelled.

"We notified customers directly of their options to rebook or receive a refund and are providing hotel accommodation and meals where required.

"Our customer service hours and hotel accommodation sourcing have been extended to support impacted customers and help get them to their destination as soon as possible.

"Nonetheless we fully understand the disruption this will have caused to their plans and we are very sorry for this.

"Our team are reaching out to the group to talk through their options and reimburse them for any reasonable expenses."