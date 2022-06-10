UK ticket-holder wins almost £55 million in EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has won almost £55 million with the EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot has said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 26, 36, 37, 40, with the Lucky Stars being 09 and 12.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will decide whether or not to go public and share their news. The ticket-holder scooped a total of £54,957,242.50 by matching all seven numbers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “What a brilliant night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the amazing £54 million EuroMillions jackpot! “Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

No one matched all five EuroMillions numbers and one Lucky Star number.

But two ticket-holders have matched all five numbers to win almost £28,000.

The record EuroMillions payout for a single UK ticket-holder is £184 million, which was won in May.