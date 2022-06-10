Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Robert Moore rounds up the most damning testimony from the Capitol riot hearing

The blame for the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has been placed firmly on Donald Trump by a hearing investigating the insurrection.

The investigating panel accused the former President of an "attempted coup," with the scenes that unfolded a direct result of Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, charged into the Capitol.

At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.

Did Trump 'summon a violent mob' to the US Capitol building?

The hearing was shown previously unseen video clips of leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol to stand up for Trump.

Including a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the groups leading the siege.

Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office.

President Trump encouraged his supporters to protest during a speech in Washington DC.

One rioter after another told the committee they came to the Capitol because Trump asked them to.

"President Trump summoned a violent mob," top Republican Senator Liz Cheney said.

"When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic," she added.

Testimony from Trump's most inner circle

The panel heard from the former president's close circle of advisors and family members.

In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a quip from Bill Barr (Attorney General in the Trump administration) who testified he told the former president the claims of a rigged election were "bulls***".

Daughter Ivanka Trump testified to the committee that she respected Barr’s view that there was no election fraud.

Ivanka Trump speaking at the hearing. Credit: AP

"I accepted what he said," she told the hearing - appearing to accept the election was not stolen.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also made an appearing. When asked about the White House lawyers threatening to resign over what was happening in the administration, he scoffed they were "whining."

Threats against former vice-president Mike Pence

One of the more shocking moments of the hearing was when the panel's vice-chair, Rep Liz Cheney, read an account that said when Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results.

Trump responded that maybe they were right, that he "deserves it."

There was an audible gasp in the hearing room at this moment.

Watch Robert Moore's report from Washington DC on January 6 in full

Play Brightcove video

Capitol Police officers described 'carnage' and 'chaos'

The panel also heard from US Capitol officers who tried, and failed, to keep the mob out on January 6 before back up arrived hours later.

Caroline Edwards told the panel that she slipped in other people's blood as rioters pushed past her into the building. She suffered brain injuries in the melee.

"It was carnage. It was chaos," she said.

What, if any, impact will the hearing have?

The hearings may not change Americans' views on the Capitol attack, but the investigation is intended to stand as its public record.

It also comes at a political important time, ahead of the autumn midterm elections and just as Trump considers another attempt at presidency.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Reacting to the investigation, President Biden said many viewers were "going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred."

Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew - even declaring on social media that January 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country."

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted: "All. Old. News."

The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day.