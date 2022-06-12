The Queen becomes world's second-longest serving monarch of all time

Queen Elizabeth II has officially become the world's second longest-serving monarch in history.

As of Sunday, the 96-year-old head of state has reigned for 70 years and 126 days.

It means the Queen has overtaken Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days.

However, Louis XIV of France remains firmly in the top spot, having reigned for 72 years and 110 days from 1643 to 1715.

The Queen, who was crowned on June 2, 1953, became the longest-serving British monarch in September 2015, after surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

The milestone comes just a week after the monarch said she was "humbled and deeply touched" by celebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee, following four days of star-studded events, parades and thousands joining street parties.

In a written message thanking the nation, Her Majesty said she remained “committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family”.

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," she wrote.

"But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."