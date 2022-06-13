Commons signs up to become 'menopause-friendly' workplace

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery reports on the celebrities and MPs joining forces and raising awareness to improve support of those suffering from menopause

The Commons has signed up to become a "menopause-friendly" workplace by introducing a host of new measures including well-ventilated rooms and fans, flexible working and breathable uniforms.

The Menopause Workplace Pledge - signed on Monday night - will commit the House of Commons Service to recognising, talking about and supporting employees going through the menopause.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he wants to “break the taboo” around the menopause by getting “everyone in our parliamentary village talking” about it.

Celebrities and campaigning MPs joined forces urging Parliamentarians to back the mandate and address the inequalities faced by women in mid-life.

Labour MP Carolyn Harris, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause, as well as TV presenters Mariella Frostrup, Penny Lancaster, Liz Earle and Lisa Snowdon, joined the Speaker at the signing event on Monday evening.

TV presenter Lisa Snowdon told ITV News she "felt lost" while going through the menopause as she urged for more equality in women's healthcare.

'I was very lost for about six, seven years and I didn't know what was happening to me'

"I didn't know what was happening to me and that's why I'm so passionate because I want women to recognise the signs, the symptoms, to know what's going on and to make an educated decision on the route they want to go down," she said.

"I don't want women to have to suffer in silence or to leave their jobs because they can't cope anymore, or for families and relationships to break down because that does happen," she added.

Snowdon and other campaigners are calling for more education and support in the workplace with flexible working hours and conditions, and said that such measures will benefit everyone in the "long run".

She also reiterated calls for more access to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and to make the treatment free.

MPs agreed in October last year that the cost of HRT should be severely reduced but as the number of prescriptions rises, women have told how they are being left desperate by worryingly low stock levels.

Model Penny Lancaster, who has previously spoken emotionally about the mental health difficulties she faced going through the menopause, spoke about the importance of the campaign and told how she started to struggle with symptoms at the beginning of lockdown.

"I thought maybe I had the virus," she said. "It was those early days when we weren't sure what all the symptoms were and you could be hospitalised - I mean I felt that bad."

In October last year, Penny Lancaster told Boris Johnson he will 'be regretting the day' he didn't make HRT prescriptions free

Sir Lindsay hopes simple adjustments in the workplace and working patterns could make life easier for all those working in Parliament.

These could include well-ventilated rooms and access to fans; encouraging staff to talk about the menopause; flexible working; breathable uniforms; advice from on-site clinical nurses and occupational health teams; time off for related appointments; training for managers; and awareness events and cafes.

Sir Lindsay will also encourage all MPs to sign the pledge to cover staff in their Commons and constituency offices.

He said: "I want to show that this house leads in working practices. I want others to copy and follow what we're doing as the best example.

"Today is so, so important to me - and especially to the people who work with me."

How does the menopause affect women in the workplace?

Bupa previously estimated that nearly one million women in the UK had quit their jobs due to the menopause.

Research showed that those needing to take long-term absence from work to manage symptoms suffered damage to their careers.

According to a survey by the Fawcett Society, 44% of women said their ability to work had been affected due to symptoms including memory or concentration problems, hot flushes, and muscle aches and joint pains.

One in 10 who worked during the menopause left jobs due to their symptoms.

What are symptoms of the menopause and perimenopause?

Menopause symptoms usually start months or years before periods stop - known as the perimenopause - and can have a big impact on your everyday life. Many suffer with physical and mental health symptoms.

The first sign of perimenopause is usually - but not always - a change in your normal pattern of periods, says the NHS.

Common mental health symptoms include:

Changes to your mood, such as low mood, anxiety, mood swings and low self-esteem

Problems with memory or concentration (brain fog)

Common physical symptoms include:

Hot flushes - when you have sudden feelings of hot or cold in your face, neck, and chest which can make you dizzy

Difficulty sleeping

Heart palpitations

Headaches and migraines that are worse than usual

Changed body shape and weight gain

Recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Reduced sex drive

Skin changes, including itchy and dry skin

