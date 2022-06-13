Journalist apologises and removes column reporting Rebel Wilson's relationship

An Australian newspaper has removed a column accused of outing Rebel Wilson and the journalist responsible has apologised for the way he handled the situation.

Last week Wilson revealed she was dating her new partner on Instagram saying she had found her "Disney princess."

But the next day, Sydney Morning Herald journalist Andrew Hornery wrote a column explaining he had known about the relationship before Ms Wilson went public.

Mr Hornery said Ms Wilson had "ignored" the Herald's request for comment and instead chose to "gazump" the paper's planned reveal.

Mr Hornery's column sparked outrage on social media saying his actions had forced Ms Wilson to reveal her sexuality when she may have not wanted to.

In response to one such post on Twitter, Ms Wilson said it was a "very hard situation" but she was "trying to handle it with grace".

The paper and Mr Hornery initially defended their handling of the situation saying they were "just asking questions".

But on Monday the paper's editor Bevan Shields said: "The Herald made mistakes over Rebel Wilson, and will learn from them. Saturday’s piece has been retracted."

Mr Hornery wrote a follow-up column apologising for how he handled the situation.

He said: "As a gay man, I'm well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts" and did not wish to "inflict that pain on someone else".

He added: "It is not the Herald's business to 'out' people and that is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake."Mr Hornery also acknowledged the tone of his column "was off," saying "I allowed my disappointment to cast a shadow over the piece. That was not fair and I apologise."

A Stonewall spokesperson said: "Coming out is a deeply personal decision. Whether, when and how to come out should be decided by the individual, entirely on their terms.

"It is simply not OK to 'out' LGBTQ+ people or put pressure on us to come out. Media outlets should take care not to sensationalise LGBTQ+ lives and relationships."Ms Wilson's post revealing her relationship with clothing designer Ramona Agruma received more than 1.7 million likes and supportive comments from fellow celebrities, such as Anna Kendrick, Jodie Comer and Ariana DeBose.