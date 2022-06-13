Sir Keir Starmer has denied wrongdoing after a Parliament investigation was launched, looking into suspected breaches of the MPs' rules of conduct on registering interests.

The parliamentary website shows the Labour leader is being probed for two breaches, one relating to gifts and the other to earnings.

A Labour source said the investigation centres on a number of slightly late declarations.

During a visit to Wakefield, the Labour leader told broadcasters the allegations were not a surprise, adding: "My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course."

Asked if he was sure he had done nothing wrong, he said: "Absolutely confident, there's no problem here."

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone began her investigation on Wednesday last week, according to the website.

The first matter under investigation is stated as: "Registration of interests under Category 1 of the Guide to the Rules (Employment and earnings)."

And the second: "Registration of interests under Category 3 of the Guide to the Rules (Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources)."

The Labour leader is also being investigated by Durham Police over separate allegations after being accused of breaking coronavirus laws in April last year.