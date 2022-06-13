The Court of Appeal has rejected a last-ditch legal bid to block a flight due to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday, in a significant win for the government.

Refugee charities Detention Action and Care4Calais, and the PCS union - which represents Border Force staff - were granted leave on Friday to appeal against the rejection of their injunction to halt the flight.

But on Monday, the Court of Appeal said it "cannot interfere" with Friday's decision, meaning 11 people - down from 37 migrants previously - are expected to be on the first flight to the east African country on Tuesday.

The court agreed with the suggestion by High Court judge Mr Justice Swift that individuals should be able to appeal their removal, ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana writes.

But they do not accept his judgements were wrong or irrational, so the flight will go ahead, despite ongoing legal challenges.

In court documents, Home Office lawyers had urged the court to reject the application, arguing it "fails at the first stage".

"The claimants have not identified a serious issue to be tried, still less the strong case they allege for the grant of relief at trial," they said.

Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Credit: PA

In a separate legal challenge against the government also taking place on Monday, another charity, Asylum Aid - which provides legal advice to asylum seekers - is asking Mr Justice Swift to temporarily block ministers from enforcing the removal of “any asylum seeker” to Rwanda, arguing that the procedure was unfair.

While Friday's injuction bid sought to argue that Rwanda is not a safe place for asylum seekers to be sent to, Monday's bid for an injunction is focused on the process individuals are put through, saying elements of it including the speed at which they are being processed are unfair.

Barrister Charlotte Kilroy QC, who led Asylum Aid’s legal team, asked the High Court judge to impose an “urgent interim” injunction – to give time for the charity’s claim to be fully argued.

Many lawyers acting on behalf of those earmarked for removal are submitting legal challenges relating to modern slavery and human rights claims.

The government has dismissed opposition to the scheme, saying it will deter people from taking dangerous, illegal routes to the UK such as via small boats or in the back of lorries.

More than 10,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, arriving in Dover, Kent.

As of Friday, up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed to Rwanda, according to reports, but these numbers are dwindling amid a late flurry of individual legal challenges.

Charities have claimed the Home Office incorrectly assessed a number of child migrants as adults, as campaign groups expressed concern about what they say is Rwanda's questionable human rights record.

The High Court has been told by the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, that LGBT people are among those who could face discriminatory access to asylum in Rwanda, and heard concerns about a lack of legal representation and interpreters, and difficulties in appealing.