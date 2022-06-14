'Boris has to go': Tweets emerge showing PM's new adviser urging him to resign

Boris Johnson's new cost of living tsar repeatedly criticised the prime minister and urged him to resign amid the Partygate scandal, historic tweets have revealed.

The prime minister announced on Twitter that David Buttress had been appointed a government adviser to help families deal with rising costs, but social media sleuths quickly found tweets revealing the ex-Just Eat CEO was once a fervent crtitic of his new boss.

On January 11, as Partygate allegations began to snowball, Mr Buttress tweeted: “Why is it that the worse people often rise to the highest office and stay there!?

"For me, it isn’t important what job you do or your title, but it is vitally important why you do the job and what you achieve.

“Boris has to go, he just has to. You can’t survive judgment like this.”

This tweet has since been deleted. Credit: Twitter

But it's not just for Covid-rule breaking that Mr Buttress has criticised the prime minister. He previously accused him of "gambling" with the economy and suggested Mr Johnson lacked the intelligence to be prime minister.

On April 26 he said voting Tory in Wales "is a form of self harm" and in October last year, he criticised UK labour shortages, writing on Twitter: “Boris once again, gambling and being fast and loose with the UK economy and the impact on the most vulnerable.”

On January 23 this year, he wrote on Twitter: “Never confuse an expensive education with intelligence or integrity.

“I don’t think Boris is particularly blessed with either, imagine if he had not had the many privileges he has experienced.

“Does anyone believe he would be PM on merit? Not a chance mate. 19 PM’s from Eton.”

Downing Street said the tweets calling on Mr Johnson to go are "not relevant" to Mr Buttress's new position.

Responding to questions from journalists about the tweets, the PM's official spokesman said: "We want to get people with the right experience into important roles such as these.

"Anyone who looks at Mr Buttress's CV can see that he is well-qualified to advise the government in this specific area. Those views are not relevant to the role he is doing."

The majority of critical tweets posted have now been deleted by the new government adviser, however, social media users were quick to save them.

Mr Buttress will work with the private sector to develop new business-led initiatives to help people struggling with the squeeze on living standards.

He will join Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday at a meeting with supermarkets and sports organisations to discuss what assistance can be offered through initiatives like the government's holiday activities and food programme.

Announcing the appointment, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said Mr Buttress would bring a "wealth of experience" and the "vigour and ingenuity of business" to the role.

"Businesses and organisations across the country have stepped up time and time again when the nation needs it most. The financial pressures people are facing as a result of current global challenges will be no different," he said.

