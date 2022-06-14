Girls Aloud members to reunite for charity run in honour of Sarah Harding

Members of Girls Aloud will run a special Race For Life to honour their late bandmate Sarah Harding’s wish that they raise money for breast cancer research. Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will be fundraising throughout this year, including a 5km running event named the Race For Life For Sarah, which aims to celebrate Harding’s life as well as raising money. The singer died aged 39 in September last year, after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

The 5km event will take place on Sunday July 24 at Race for Life in Hyde Park, London, and Race For Life For Sarah will begin at 11.30am as a special addition, and will be attended by Cheryl, Coyle and Roberts.

Walsh will be completing the 5km at her home, and those who cannot make it to London for the event are encouraged to do a Race for Life at Home for Sarah, at their convenience. Posting on her Instagram story, Cheryl said: “ One of the only things [Harding] really wanted was a gala dinner, so while that is under way and we are doing that, we felt like we could be doing more and we have decided to do Race For Life For Sarah at Hyde Park on the 24 July. “And I know so many of you wanted to support her, you were helping her all the way through the illness, and we would really love it If you could join us there.”

Roberts and Walsh published the poster for the event on their Instagram pages.

Roberts’ caption read: “Come and join us at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life for Sarah in Hyde Park On Sunday the 24th of July. “In memory of Sarah, together we’ll raise money for Vital breast cancer research. “Let’s come together and make it a beautiful day for and contribute towards making a difference for other women too."

Walsh's caption was similar, calling the event reveal "amazing news". “We hope you will sign up and share this moment with us," she urged. The event is non-competitive, and participants can run, walk or jog the 5km route. Race For Life For Sarah is part of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event series, in partnership with Tesco. The fundraising efforts will conclude with a large gala dinner later in the year.