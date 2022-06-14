'How to Murder Your Husband' writer jailed for murdering husband

A self-published romance novelist who once wrote an online essay called “How to Murder Your Husband” will spend life in prison for murdering her husband.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder on May 25 following a seven-week trial.

Her sentence, delivered on Monday, includes the possibility of parole after 25 years in custody, according to reports.

Prosecutors said Crampton Brophy fatally shot Dan Brophy, 63, inside the now-closed Oregon Culinary Institute where he worked in 2018 for his life insurance payout.

The case drew national attention because of the essay that Crampton Brophy had penned years earlier, although the piece was not permitted as evidence at trial.

The prosecution told jurors the couple had money problems at the time of the murder and contended that she had researched and purchased a “ghost gun” kit online and then later bought a Glock 17 handgun at a gun show.

Crampton Brophy's attorney argued the state's evidence was circumstantial, disputed the claims of financial trouble, and brought in witnesses who testified about the couple's strong and loving relationship.

Crampton Brophy also took the stand and said she and her husband had both purchased life insurance policies as part of their retirement planning and had a plan to reduce their debt.

She also said her research into ghost guns was in preparation for a future novel.