Man and 16-year-old girl charged in connection with cruelty to a fox

Two people are due to appear in court charged in connection with cruelty to a fox.

In December last year ITV News revealed footage showing a fox being allegedly manhandled in a wood in Essex. Now police say they have charged 49-year-old Paul O’Shea with hunting a wild mammal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. They also say a 16-year-old girl has been charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs.

Both defendants are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 22 June.