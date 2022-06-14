Breaking News
Rwanda deportation flight will not go ahead after a series of last-ditch legal challenges
The first deportation flight to Rwanda will no longer take off after a series of successful last minute legal challenges meant the few asylum seekers who were on board were granted injunctions to stop their removal from the UK.
ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand reported the flight will not be taking off after all those on board were taken off the plane following the injunctions granted by the European Court of Human Rights.
More to follow...